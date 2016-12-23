Another Warm Christmas

The 7-day forecast for Columbia, SC. (Photo: maxuser)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - High pressure has moved into the Atlantic causing winds to become easterly. Moisture is increasing across the Midlands in the form of more clouds and it will be mostly cloudy this weekend. There will be little chance for any rain. Temperatures will still be warmer than normal for Christmas Day with partly cloudy skies.

The mild weather will continue into the first of next week. A cold front will pass Sunday night and it will be a little cooler on Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the low 70s. Another cold front will pass through the Midlands late on Tuesday and it will be a little cooler on Wednesday.

Scattered showers are expected Thursday in advance of a third cold front. This will be the last rain for 2016. The rain will end with the frontal passage with skies clearing behind the front. It will be sunny, windy, and turning colder on Friday. The cold, dry weather will persist into the start of the new year.

