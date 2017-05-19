Apartment Fire Caused by Child Playing with Lighter

(Photo: Irmo Fire Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Investigators say an apartment fire that put 30 people out of their homes was touched off by a child playing with a lighter.

The Richland County Fire Marshal's Office said Friday that the fire Thursday at an The Views apartment complex on Longcreek Drive started in a bedroom of an upstairs apartment unit.

No one was seriously hurt during the blaze, but a dog on a lower level apartment died shortly after being rescued.

A total of 12 units received damage. The Red Cross is providing help for the displaced residents.

The fire is the second one at the apartment complex recently. The cause of a fire in April was ruled undetermined.

Fire officials urge parents to keep matches and lighters in safe locations out of the sight and reach of small children. Parents should also explain to children the consequences of playing with the items.

