Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Fire Department said they are battling an apartment fire in Northeast Columbia.
Firefighters said it is at The Reserve, on Hardscrabble Road. They said this is a second alarm fire.
Spokesman Brick Lewis said the it was a fully involved fire, with two apartment buildings involved, and could have jumped to a third. Lewis said at least 12 apartments were affected.
