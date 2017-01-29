WLTX
Close

Apartment Fire in Northeast Columbia

wltx 8:54 PM. EST January 29, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- The Columbia Fire Department said they are battling an apartment fire in Northeast Columbia.

Firefighters said it is at The Reserve, on Hardscrabble Road.  They said this is a second alarm fire.

Spokesman Brick Lewis said the it was a fully involved fire, with two apartment buildings involved, and could have jumped to a third.  Lewis said at least 12 apartments were affected.

(© 2017 WLTX)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories