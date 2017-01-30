Apartment Fire Under Investigation

(Photo: Columbia Fire)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at Plantation Court Apartments.

The fire happened on the 200 block of South Saluda Avenue off Rosewood Drive late Sunday night.

Officials say there was heavy fire and smoke when they arrived at the scene.

The American Red Cross is assisting more than 18 families affected by these fires by providing financial assistance and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

This is the second fire that the American Red Cross has been called to help this week.

(© 2017 WLTX)