River Rescue Leads to Bridge Shutdown in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fire Department is looking for a swimmer who went under along the Congarree River in Columbia Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 12:00 p.m.

A group of four people were swimming in an area of the river between the Gervais Street Bridge and Blossom Street Bridge when they were overcome by the water. One of them was able to get to some nearby rocks, while two others were rescued by people passing by. The fourth person, however, went under the water and hasn't been seen since.

Dive teams and boats are in the water, and a helicopter is also aiding in the search.

Fire officials briefly shut down parts of the Gervais Street bridge and the Blossom Street bridges while they search. Officials are asking anyone who may be driving in that area not to slow down while crossing the bridge, since that may hamper rescue efforts.

