Apparent Stolen Truck Crashes in Columbia

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police say an apparent stolen truck crashed near a busy intersection Tuesday morning.

The collision happened around 10 a.m. near Farrow and Fontaine Roads.

Columbia police say the driver of the pickup lost control of the vehicle, and it hit a tree head on. The person in the truck was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say officers are gathering information about the theft, and traffic safety officers are gathering additional information.

© 2017 WLTX-TV