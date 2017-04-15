April the giraffe is an internet sensation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Former USC Football Standout Pleads Guilty to Making, Trafficking Crack Cocaine
-
Carolina Water Service in Hot Water Again
-
Man Killed in Midlands Steel Plant Accident
-
Midlands Deputy Saves Man from Jumping Off Bridge, Highlights Mental Health Resources
-
Once A Slave Cabin Full Of Family Memories, Now A Part Of National Museum
-
5 Arrested in Gang-Related Shooting at Club
-
Couple Charged with Unlawful Conduct of Child
-
Fake 9-1-1 Caller Strikes Again with Another Call
-
Gator v. Horse
-
Volunteers Wash Feet of the Homeless
More Stories
-
Mother Emanuel Victim Inducted Into SC State Hall of FameApr 14, 2017, 11:16 p.m.
-
April's calf has arrived!Apr 15, 2017, 10:03 a.m.
-
LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe Birth at NY ZooFeb 23, 2017, 1:14 p.m.