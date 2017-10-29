Argument Between Cousins Led to Lee County Murder, Deputies Say

Isaac Amadeus Wright is wanted for murder by the Lee County Sheriff's Office. (Photo: Provided by Lee County Sheriff's Office)

Bishopville, SC (WLTX) - Lee County deputies are on the hunt for a murder suspect accused of killing his cousin after an argument.

Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon says the suspect, 31-year-old Isaac Amadeus Wright, was arguing with his cousin Fabian Wright in Fabian's home on Brown Town Road in Bishopville when he shot Fabian in the back. At this time, Simon says deputies are still investigating what the argument was about.

After the shooting, 9-1-1 was called and Simon says the caller asked police not to come, but for them to only send an ambulance.

When Lee County Deputies and EMS got there, Simon says lots of people were on scene. He says this is where the pool of witnesses that led them to Isaac came from.

Simon says this incident has been a shock to this small community.

"Lee County's very quiet, neighbor friendly, everybody knows each other," Simon said, "so it just tears up the whole county in a sense when something happens like this. Like I said, it's not a real big county, we only got one high school here. Fabian was a star athlete at the high school as a football player, so everybody knew of him. We really don't have stuff like this."

Simon says Isaac should be treated as armed and dangerous.

"He's on the loose, we hadn't apprehended him yet, we are still out actively looking for him," Simon said. "He just committed the heinous act of murder, so if that's not a danger to society then I don't know what is. We haven't had any reports of him targeting anybody else, but we just want the people in Lee County or anywhere else to be careful if they're dealing with him because he just committed a crime of murder."

Fabian was taken to a hospital in Hartsville, and that's where he died of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

