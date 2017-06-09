WLTX
Argument Over Pit Bull Led to Fatal Shooting, Deputies Say

wltx 7:42 PM. EDT June 09, 2017

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Orangeburg County deputies say a fight over a dog led a suspect to kill another man.

Officers arrested 29-year-old James Washington of Holly Hill on a charge of murder.

According to investigators, they got a call of a disturbance at a home on Bonanza Drive near Eutawville around 10:20 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they saw several people trying to help a man who was lying in the road.

Investigators say the man had been shot. He later died.

According to deputies, it appears the two had been arguing over a dog, with one of them claiming that the other had taken his pit bull. Officers haven't said which man they believe was making that claim.

The investigation into the shooting continues. 

