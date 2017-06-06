Suspect Tried to Set Man on Fire, Shoot Him, Deputies Say

Woodley Demetrius Coard

A Clarendon County man, considered armed and dangerous is wanted by the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office on charges of attempted murder and arson.

Woodley Demetrius Coard, 32, of Summerton is facing charges related to an incident in Clarendon County on April 11, according to the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a man who'd fallen asleep in his car at a Davis Station car wash woke up to find Coard dousing his car with gasoline. Investigators say Coard then set the car on fire. The man was able to get out of the vehicle, but officers say Coard then started shooting at him.He was able to get away and report the incident, according to investigators

Deputies are asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Brown at the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office at (803) 435-4414 or 911. You may also Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC.

TEXT “TIPSC” to CRIMES (274637), followed by the tip information.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Deputies say Coard is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

