Armed Homeowner, Bloodhounds and SLED Chopper Aid in Arrest of 2 Men, Deputies Say

Quinton Grisham (L), Khalil Robinson (R) (Photo: Kershaw County Detention Center)

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - Deputies say they responded to a report of two men trying to break into a vehicle in the Laurel Crossing subdivision of Lugoff around 7 a.m. Christmas Day.

Deputies say the 9-1-1 caller reported seeing two black males trying to break into one of his vehicles, and while one of them ran away, he was holding the other at gunpoint. While deputies were in route, they say the man being held at gunpoint had been also been able to escape on foot.

Investigators say a bloodhound team, and later a SLED helicopter, was called in to assist in the search. Several hours later, deputies say both men were arrested in Elgin, more than seven 7 miles away from the original scene.

Quinton Jovon Gresham, 21, of Columbia, and Khalil Lahenra Robinson, 17, of Great Falls, were arrested and charged.

Deputies say they believe the arrests are related to an incident earlier that morning, in which two suspects fled on foot after being pursued in and wrecking a stolen Camaro near the Laurel Crossing subdivision.

Related: 'Wild' Two-County Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Ends in Arrest on Christmas Day, Deputies Say

Blood was found in the stolen Camaro after one of the occupants was injured in the wreck, police say. When Grisham was arrested in Elgin, police say he had a facial injury that they believe he received in the early morning accident.

Upon his arrest, Grisham reportedly told deputies that he wasn't worried about being arrested because the last time he was caught, he got out of jail in 3 months and he would get out again on these charges, according to Kershaw County sheriff Jim Matthews.

Investigators say Grisham will likely be charged with motor vehicle theft along with Robinson. Both men are currently being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center.

"I hope that our judicial system will take into consideration Gresham’s comments when he stands before the sentencing judge following his conviction,” says Sheriff Matthews.

Deputies say Robinson has no previous criminal record, but reportedly has charges pending in Richland County. According to investigators, Gresham has previously been arrested for assault and battery, willful violation of electronic monitoring and possession of a stolen vehicle.

© 2017 WLTX-TV