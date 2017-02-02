Man Tries to Rob Columbia Hair Salon at Gunpoint

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Officers are currently investigating an attempted armed robbery at a hair salon on Garners Ferry Road.
The robbery happened around 10:30 Thursday morning at Blanche's Hair Salon in the Cedar Terrace Shopping Center.
The suspect was not successful in taking any money. Police say the suspect was a male and they are working to provide a description.
If you have any information about this case, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
(© 2017 WLTX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs