Armed Robbery Investigation Underway at Columbia Pet Store

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Police Department say they are on the scene after an armed robbery at a local pet store Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the incident occurred at the Eastern States Serum Company at 1727 Harden Street.

Witness information is currently being gathered.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

• Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

• Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

• LOG ON to midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

© 2018 WLTX-TV