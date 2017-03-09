Deputies: Suspects Tied Up Homeowners, Stole from Saluda Golf Course House

Jerry Kirk, Abin Lee Lowman (Photo: Edgefield County Detention Center)

Saluda, SC (WLTX) - Deputies are investigating an alarming armed home robbery in Saluda County, according to the Saluda County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators say two men broke into a home in the Persimmon Hill Golf Course community at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The men grabbed the two residents, separated and bound them before ransacking the home, according to deputies. Investigators say the two men then stole personal valuables and a vehicle.

Deputies say they tracked the stolen vehicle using its manufacturer-installed GPS, finding it in Aiken County along with some of the residents' personal items.Both residents suffered emotional and some minor physical injuries, but are doing well, investigators say.

Jerry Kirk, 35, of Saluda County and Abin Lee Lowman, 39, of Edgefield County have been arrested and are charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, use of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery, impersonating the police and grand larceny.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this crime to contact the Sheriff's Office at (864) 445-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC immediately.

© 2017 WLTX-TV