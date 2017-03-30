Arrest Made in Death of Mother, Little Girl from 2011

Candra Alston, Malaysia Boykin (Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Columbia police will announce an arrest Thursday in the murder of a woman and her little girl from six years ago.

The department has scheduled a news conference for 2:30 p.m.

In January 2011, 25-year-old Candra Alston and her 3-year-old daughter Malaysia Boykin were killed in their apartment home at the Brook Pines Apartments.

Back then, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts called the murder scene at the Brook Pines Apartments one of the worst he has come across in 30 years on the job.

Chief Holbrook will provide information about the suspect and how intelligence information and evidence led to the arrest.

