Arrest Made in Hit and Run That Killed SCDOT Workers

Lonnie Dean Miller (Photo: SC Highway Patrol)

Aiken County, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect in Monday's fatal hit and run that killed two SCDOT workers and injured another.

Lonnie Dean Miller, 29, of Augusta, Georgia was arrested Monday afternoon. He's charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and one charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury.

A three-person crew was working along Augusta Road near Storm Branch Road around 9 a.m. when they were struck by a tan sedan.

Two of the men died at the scene. The other sustained only a minor injury to his hand.

The Aiken County Coroner's office identified the victims as 54-year-old Anthony Redmond and 64-year-old Robert Clark. Redmond was from Warrenville, while Clark was from the city of Aiken.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said the entire agency is stunned by tragic incident. "Our SCDOT family has suffered the loss of two of our team members this morning. While we mourn these losses, I would urge all South Carolinians to be cautious at all times while on the roads, and use extra care when approaching work zones," said Hall. "The men and women of SCDOT are dedicated public servants and we want them all to return home each night to their families."

© 2017 WLTX-TV