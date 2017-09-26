Man Accused of Setting Fires at Downtown Columbia Apartments

Alexander Eugene Petrillo (Photo: Richland County Jail via the Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) One man has been arrested in connection to a fire that was set early this morning at 1426 Main Street, The Hub.

Alexander Eugene Petrillo, 19, has been charged with third and second degree arson, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

Initially, firefighters responded to the scene for an activated fire alarm on the 11th floor.

Residents self-evacuated for a short time as Columbia Fire Department crews searched for signs of a fire. Crews finally found a small fire near the elevators on the second floor.



After reporting the scene was under control, firefighters saw Petrillo set a stack of newspapers in the main lobby on fire. There were no reported injuries or significant damages as a result.

Firefighters approached Petrillo, who is a resident at the Hub, and requested police to arrive on the scene. As police questioned Petrillo, he admitted to intentionally starting the fires.



The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting Columbia Police Department and Columbia FIre Department with the investigation.



Petrillo was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

© 2017 WLTX-TV