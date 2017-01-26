Arrests Made in Columbia Killing Featured on Reality TV Show

Sherman Green (left), Roosevelt Durham Jr. (Photo: Richland County Sheriff's Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies have arrested three suspects in connection with a killing over the weekend that inadvertently became featured on a reality TV shows.

Officers say 30-year-old Sherman Antonio Green Jr. and Roosevelt Durham Jr. are both charged with murder in the death of 36-year-old Benjamin Johnson.

Green's wife, 25-year-old Porchia Nicole Green, is charged with conspiracy to distribute marijuana.

According to deputies, the Greens and Durham went to Johnson's house to buy marijuana last Friday night. During the meeting, the group got into a fight, and Johnson was shot in the upper body and died immediately.

Responding officers found Johnson lying on the ground in front of the home. Officers say they found drugs, scales, and a gun at the crime scene.

Officers arrested the Greens in Rock Hill on Wednesday, while Durham was taken into custody in Hopkins Thursday morning.

The officers who were dispatched were working with a production crew from "Live PD," a reality-based program on the A&E network. A shot of Johnson lying on the ground made it into the broadcast, and as it turned out, several of his relatives happened to be watching.

The relatives told News19 this week that they were upset to see their relative dead on television.

"At no time was Mr. Johnson's face ever shown, at no time was he identified," said Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott.

"Live PD was no different than the people who were out there with their cell phones and calling people, sending Facebook messages and text messages telling people what was going on," he continued.

Lott said there is a risk that people take while watching the show.

"They have to understand when they're watching that show, this is real life," Lott said. "This is not a scripted show where you know where the outcome is going to be. This is real life and they may see something or somebody that they may know. That's the choice that they make when they put that show on."

Lott did reveal that there is a delay that would allow certain things to not be broadcast. He also said everyone involved in the show receives training, and that a public information officer is monitoring what's going on when the tv crew and officers are in the field..

