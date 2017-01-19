The aftermath of a fire that occurred inside the Bishopville Post Office. (Photo: WLTX)

Bishopville, SC (WLTX) - Lee County's only post office went up in flames early Thursday morning and law enforcement isn't ruling out arson.

City police and the Lee County Fire Department responded to heavy smoke coming from the Bishopville Post Office just before 4:45.

"We got a call early this morning in reference to a fire. Right now it is a suspicious fire," Calvin Collins said.

Police Chief Calvin Collins couldn't share many details, but made it clear that they were not ruling out arson.

"We have had a few fires, but nothing major that has stood out. Right now it's hard to tell. It is a suspicious fire and that's why we called in ATF and SLED," he said.



The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is leading the investigation. Collins said there were no security cameras on the building and the gas station next door told News 19 their cameras only record their parking lot.

Also on the scene was Steven Stubbins with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.



"There was smoke out in the front of the lobby. Extensive fire damage and smoke and of course water damage, but Lee County Fire Department and put it out right away," Stubbins said.

He said there was little damage to the mail that was inside and most of the mail hadn't even been delivered to the post office.



"Thankfully it looks like we just have a few pieces of mail that were damaged in the fire and the subsequent smoke and water. We're looking at approximately 12 to 24 pieces right now," he said.



The Postmaster said that all of the mail would be delivered on Thursday, although it may be a little behind schedule.

"If anyone has any knowledge of this incident, if they would, we ask them to come forward and contact either ATF or SLED," Collins said.

According to Stebbins the Bishopville Post Office may be closed for up to or at least 30 days as this investigation continues.

In the meantime, mail will be delivered through the Darlington Post Office.

(© 2017 WLTX)