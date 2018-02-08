A bow tie sits on a mannequin at Simply Town Boutique in Ridgeway. (Photo: WLTX)

Fairfield County, SC (WLTX) - The stopping of construction of two nuclear units at V.C. Summer continues a trend of big businesses that have failed in Fairfield County, but some are hoping small businesses will step in and inspire other to come back stronger than ever.

"I love it. I love it. My daughters [and I], we make trips up here all of the time just to walk down the street because we just love the atmosphere and the little shops and how warm everybody is," Kathern Price.

Price loves to walk through and visit the shops in Ridgeway, but she said the failed nuclear project is still on the minds of many people she talks with.

"It's got to be hurtful to this little town and to Winnsboro, but I love the fact that they are bringing in little shops where we have a place to go,” she said.

Her latest find is Simply Town Boutique which opened its doors last December.

"I did it all by myself and now here we are,” Cristina Surina said.

Surina said she found Ridgeway to be the perfect spot to open her store.

"Ridgeway has great people around here and it's just a nice atmosphere,” she said.

Surina said she hopes that more business come to the area. And she isn't alone. Bobbie and Robert Pemberton are opening Oldies & Goodies antique shop in Winnsboro on February 15.

"We're hoping that our little store will be another little bright spot on main street to bring people in,” Pemberton said.

And after the loss of Mack Truck, Walmart and DuraFiber in addition to the failed nuclear project, Price said she hopes enough small businesses come in to where they don't need big corporations.

"Because most of them are locally owned and they are our neighbors and we want them to thrive. When the big companies come in they stay and leave and they leave the town devastated,” said Price.

