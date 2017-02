File (Photo: Bullit Marquez AP)

(WLTX) - We're teaming with the South Carolina Bar Association for another Ask-a-Lawyer phone bank.

The lawyers will be taking your questions from 5 PM to 7:30 PM today. People can call 803-647-0299 during that time.

There's also a chat page that's been set up on the bar's website. You can access that chat here. Ask-a-Lawyer

