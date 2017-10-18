Police officers in Irmo still need your help finding an attempted kidnapping suspect. (Photo: Irmo Police Department)

Irmo Police Chief Don Perry said there were two incidents involving a woman driving a red car and boys who were walking home from school.

Perry said they have received several community tips but have not made an arrest.

In each case in Irmo, the woman asks the children if she could give the children a ride home. The boys all ranged in age from 10 to 12 years old.

None of the kids got in the vehicle with her. The children said the woman was wearing what appeared to be nursing scrubs.

Perry said his officers had stepped up patrols in the area, and they are getting assistance from Lexington and Richland County deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Perry said the department has received a number of community tips that they are following up on.

If you know anything that could help the investigation, you are asked to call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

