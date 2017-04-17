Attempted Murder Suspect Now In Custody

(Photo: Columbia Police Department)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man wanted by Columbia police for attempted murder is now in custody according to the Columbia Police Department.





#CPDUpdate: Gavilan Avenue shooting case - Attempted Murder suspect Daquan Manning is in CPD custody. pic.twitter.com/nQcxpZYvtw — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) April 18, 2017

Investigators say Daquan Manning turned himself in to Columbia police Monday evening. Manning is accused of shooting at two people inside a car Sunday night at 7124 Gavilan Avenue in Northeast Columbia. He had been considered armed and dangerous.

A male victim suffered serious injuries and is continuing to receive medical treatment.

