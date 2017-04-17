WLTX
Attempted Murder Suspect Now In Custody

wltx 1:24 AM. EDT April 18, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man wanted by Columbia police for attempted murder is now in custody according to the Columbia Police Department.


Investigators say Daquan Manning turned himself in to Columbia police Monday evening. Manning is accused of shooting at two people inside a car Sunday night at 7124 Gavilan Avenue in Northeast Columbia. He had been considered armed and dangerous.

A male victim suffered serious injuries and is continuing to receive medical treatment. 

