Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested for December Shooting

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two suspects in connection to a shooting investigation were arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department.
Police say Kentrell Thompson and his twin brother, Kent Thompson Jr., allegedly fired several shots at a man at a convenience store on the 3900 block of West Beltline on December 5, 2017.
Thompson was arrested Friday night, and Thompson Jr. was arrested January 22.
The twins are charged with attempted murder and assault and battery.
© 2018 WLTX-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs