Attempted Murder Suspects Arrested for December Shooting

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Two suspects in connection to a shooting investigation were arrested, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Police say Kentrell Thompson and his twin brother, Kent Thompson Jr., allegedly fired several shots at a man at a convenience store on the 3900 block of West Beltline on December 5, 2017.

Kentrell Thompson (Photo: CPD)

Thompson was arrested Friday night, and Thompson Jr. was arrested January 22.

The twins are charged with attempted murder and assault and battery.

