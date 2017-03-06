(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Attorney General's office is asking for records from AC Flora High School's athletics booster club, as part of an apparent review of the organization.

The request comes weeks after a published report quoted parents who expressed concerns about how money in the booster club is being spent.

In a statement released on February 25, Richland School District One said it was reviewing the news report, but at that point, had not found any wrongdoing.

The attorney general's office is asking for financial documents that date back to July 1, 2006, which include bank records, budgets, financial reports and statements, and filings with the IRS.

It also specifically seeks paperwork related to two baseball program projects: a replacement scoreboard and an upgrade to the team's locker room.

The attorney general's office would not comment on what they're looking for. In their request, they told the booster club that if it doesn't comply with the information they need, the club could be subject to penalty.

The booster club said late Monday afternoon it has begun compiling the information, and will comply with the state's request. They've also engaged an attorney consultant to help them prepare the information.

