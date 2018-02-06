Attorney Says Employee Wrongfully Charged in Black Pearl Citation

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A Judge heard a case today in connection with Richland county sheriffs department ongoing investigation into the Black Pearl nightclub.

The sheriff's department issued a stop work order for the nightclub in December 2017. The order says the club was illegally operating as a strip club.

The sheriff’s department says they have been working to gather evidence against the nightclub. Today, a judge heard a case dealing with an inspection on January 27, 2017, where deputies issued a citation against the business.

The owners of the nightclub were not present when the citation was issued, so code enforcement officers issued the citation to Denise Robinson, who was working at the nightclub that night.

Her attorney Marcus Whitlark says that Robinson is not the manager and shouldn't be cited for having an unlicensed business.

However, deputies who issued the citation that night testified that Robinson identified herself as being in charge.

She was cited with operating an unlicensed business.

Prosecutors say they would reissue the ticket to the owners of the nightclub, but no one has come forward.

Jurors are currently hearing testimony in this case. News 19 will update this story once a verdict has been reached.



