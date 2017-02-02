Attorneys for Michael Slager Want Murder Charge Dismissed

Michael Slager (Photo: Pool)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Attorneys for a former police officer whose case last year ended in a mistrial want the murder case against him dismissed.



Lawyers for Michael Slager say in a motion filed Thursday that jurors' behavior indicated they'd determined Slager wasn't guilty of murder in the death of Walter Scott but couldn't decide on manslaughter.



For that reason, his lawyers say, a second jury shouldn't be able to consider murder again.



Slager is charged with shooting Scott to death as the black motorist tried to flee a traffic stop in April 2015. The shooting was captured by a bystander on cellphone video.



Slager's retrial is set for August. His federal trial on charges he violated Scott's civil rights is scheduled to begin May 1.

