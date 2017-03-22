(Photo: Ringwalt, Charles, WLTX)

Richland County, SC (WLTX) - Despite a motion to release $8.4 million back to the county's recreation commission Tuesday night, Richland County council members decided to wait.

It's been nearly nine months since council froze funding and ordered an independent audit looking into the agency, but they said that audit needs to be finalized before the funds can be released.

Council has no authority over the commission, but is responsible for funding it. It's been a long year for the commission.

Five civil lawsuits were filed by former employees alleging sexual harassment, bribery and defamation. The executive director was arrested on intimidation charges. And six of the seven board members resigned or were removed by former Governor Nikki Haley.

So far the audit said the agency has a major issue with fundamental operation practices. They specifically named 15 different key findings and recommendations including more oversight from the board, a more specific budget, revised policies regarding nepotism and compensation, increased transparency, enhanced training and restructuring of roles within the agency.

Lawmakers have recommended six new residents to fill the board, but they need to be confirmed by the governor.

In a statement Governor Henry McMaster's press secretary said, "The Governor's office is currently reviewing the delegation's recommendations."

And the recreation commission said, "The Richland County Recreation Commission appreciates those members of the Richland County Council who see the need for the immediate release of our funding. RCRC is hopeful that the remaining FY17 budget funds will be released during Tuesday's special called Richland County Council meeting. In the meantime, RCRC will continue to work hard for the citizens of Richland county to ensure our programs are fully funded."

Council will take up the issue again at a special called meeting on Tuesday.

