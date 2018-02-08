West Columbia, SC WLTX) - Author Nancy Tolson was on hand at the Richland Library today.

In honor of Black History Month, Tolson performed African American folk tales for the audience. The author also discussed the importance of literature and reading at a young age.

Tolson spent a year in Ghana on a Full Bright Scholarship, and she says not only has it impacted her storytelling, but it has changed her life.

"Telling our stories reinforces that we have a history, we have a past and these are stories most of the time I tell are from Africa," she said. "So it's inviting because they've been passed on."

While Tolson is also the assistant director of African American studies at the University of South Carolina, at her core she describes herself as a storyteller that loves to sooth the soul.

