Authorities: Child Airlifted to Hospital after Horse Kicks Her in Head

SUMTER COUNTY, SC - (WLTX) -- A child was injured after a family horse kicked her in the back of the head Sunday at around noon, according to several agencies.

Officials from the Sumter County Sheriff's Department say the incident happened on Nazarene Church Road. We are told that the 10-year-old child was airlifted to a local hospital in Columbia for treatment. Rescuers from the Sumter Fire Department say she was alert when transported.

The kid is expected to make a full recovery. She has no serious injuries.

