Richland County Deputies were called to a home in the 100-block of Sutton Way for a shots fired call Sunday night. (Photo: Twitter/Richland County Sheriff's Department)

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WLTX) - The two men killed in an Irmo area shooting described by deputies as a "drug deal gone bad" were identified by the Richland County coroner Monday afternoon.

Tyler Michael Pluchinsky, 23, of Irmo and Davion Q. Allen, 21, of Loris both died at the scene from complications of gunshot wounds to the chest, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

A third person, who has not been identified, is recovering at a local hospital, according to deputies.

Deputies say they responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of Sutton Way near Irmo around 8:40 p.m. Sunday night.

In a statement released Monday morning, deputies say the suspect shot the victim, who, in turn, shot the suspect. The third person who was shot continues to recover at a local hospital, according to officials.

Deputies say they are continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

