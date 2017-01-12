Authorities Investigate Early Morning Shooting in Northeast Columbia

Early morning shooting at Viera Wildewood Apartments

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Richland County Sheriffs' Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Viera Wildewood Apartments on Mallet Hill Road in Northeast Columbia just before 4:30 a.m.

The victim was shot in the lower body and was transported to the hospital for surgery. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities say the suspects fled the scene in a black SUV but it is unknown how many suspects they have.

