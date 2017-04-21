(Photo: (C) 2017 American Eagle Foundation)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - An eaglet at the National Arboretum is back in its nest after it was treated for an injury Thursday night.

The bald eagle baby got its right leg stuck in a hole near where the nest connects with a V-shaped split in the tree. A live stream of the nest online showed the eaglet face down in the nest.

PREVIOUS: Second baby eagle hatches at National Arboretum

The eaglet struggled and wasn’t able to free itself, so a professional tree climber—who’s also an eagle expert—was called in to help.

Video released by the American Eagle Foundation shows the man in the nest gently wiggle the eaglet's leg out of the hole and place it in a bag.

A veterinarian at a Maryland zoo said the eaglet’s leg has some swelling and an abrasion, but is in “acceptable condition.”

The eaglet was placed back in the nest before Friday afternoon, the American Eagle Foundation said. The plan is to keep the D.C. Eagle Cam streaming live during the process. You can watch the live feed here.

The baby eagles are the third and fourth offspring of the famous D.C. bald eagle pair, Mr. President and The First Lady. They first nested in 2015 and are the first eagles to nest at the Arboretum since 1947.

© 2017 WUSA-TV