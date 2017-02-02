Baby Boy on the Way After a Vasectomy

Columbia, SC (WLTX -- With the cost of a baby in just the first year at more than $12,000, many families are getting smarter about planning their families.

One Midlands family of five decided that a vasectomy may be the best birth control. After all, it's recommended as one of the best forms with a failure rate of less than 0.15%.

But now they have a baby on the way.

Neal and Lauren Truslow were surprised after Neal had the procedure, went back for two check ups, was told the procedure had worked. Soon after, though, they found out they were expecting.

No scandal here. Another check up showed that in fact, the procedure didn't work. They will soon have four children under the age of five. The silver lining is that a baby boy will be joining the three girls.

(© 2017 WLTX)