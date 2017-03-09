Baby Boy Survives Fatal Crash on I-20 in Columbia

(Photo: Viewer photo)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A new photo reveals the severity of the damage to a car where two people died--but a young baby boy managed to survive.

The viewer photo shows the vehicle with its front crushed in, and its back and sides with damage all around. But somehow, the one year old child didn't suffer life-threatening injuries.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of highway.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Clarise Antonia Payano collided with another car along the roadway. Two people in the car where the baby was a passenger were killed.

The coroner has not released the identities of the victims until the next of kin can be notified.

Payano faces two counts of felony DUI and 1 count of operating a motor vehicle without license in possession. She was taken to the Richland County Detention Center.

I-20 westbound near Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard was blocked for hours while emergency crews responded.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

