Baby Survived I-20 Crash That Killed Two; Suspect Charged with DUI

Clarise Payano (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a one-year-old child survived Thursday morning's crash on Interstate 20 that left two people dead.

The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of highway.

Troopers say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Clarise Antonia Payano collided with another car along the roadway. Two people in the car where the baby was a passenger were killed, but the child did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The coroner has not released the identities of the victims until the next of kin can be notified.

Payano faces two counts of felony DUI and 1 count of operating a motor vehicle without license in possession. She was taken to the Richland County Detention Center.

I-20 westbound near Farrow Road and Wilson Boulevard was blocked for hours while emergency crews responded.

The collision remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

I20 west bound @ 70mm in Richland will be blocked most of the morning commute. Use caution & find alt route! pic.twitter.com/jvhQZOcbCk — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) March 9, 2017

