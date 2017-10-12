Balloon Art You Can Pop Into

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Many people come to the fair for food, hang out with family and friends, and ride all the rides but now people are getting pumped up for balloon art.

Over at the Ellison Building inside the fair, folks can walk into a masterpiece made up of over ten thousand balloons.

Shawn and Janice Mewborn own Balloonopolis and have been working on building a schoolhouse. They're working on adding people inside the building, a clock, a tree, and much more.

Watch and hear from the two artists on what it was like building the masterpiece and why they love to do it so much.

