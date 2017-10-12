WLTX
Balloon Art You Can Pop Into

11,000 balloons make a school house at the State Fair which you can walk in or a photo frame you can make a picture

Nic Jones, wltx 9:34 PM. EDT October 12, 2017

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Many people come to the fair for food, hang out with family and friends, and ride all the rides but now people are getting pumped up for balloon art.

Over at the Ellison Building inside the fair, folks can walk into a masterpiece made up of over ten thousand balloons.

Shawn and Janice Mewborn own Balloonopolis and have been working on building a schoolhouse. They're working on adding people inside the building, a clock, a tree, and much more.

Watch and hear from the two artists on what it was like building the masterpiece and why they love to do it so much.

