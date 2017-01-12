Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested 30 Minutes After Crime

Chad Allen Moore (Photo: Richland County Detention Center)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies were able to quickly arrest a bank robbery suspect Thursday morning.

Officers say 45-year-old Chad Allen Moore walked into the TD Bank at 8850 Farrow Road around 11:00 a.m. He demanded money from an employee, stole the cash, then ran awau, according to officers.

A half-hour later, deputies spotted the suspect's vehicle on Broad River Road and Interstate 20, and pulled him over. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Moore is now being held at the Richland County Detention Center.

