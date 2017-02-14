'We Feel She's Out There and Crying for Help'

Barbara Nave (Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office)

Sumter, SC (WLTX) - Sumter County deputies are actively searching for a woman who was last seen late last week by one of her neighbors.

Sumter County Chief Deputy Hampton Gardner said late Tuesday that his officers had been scouring the property of 80-year-old Barbara Nave since early in the morning.

"We've combed the area pretty good," Gardner said. "We haven't found anything."

Gardner says her family, who lives out of town, called his department when she didn't respond to phone calls. Officers say they've been able to determine that a neighbor last saw her on February 9, and that she sent e-mails to people on that same day.

Her purse, car, and other belongings were found undisturbed at the home, and officers say there's no sign of foul play.

Nave lives alone, and works as a teacher at the Continental Tire plant. They say she has no history of wandering off.

"She is very well known, very well liked in that community," Gardner added.

Officers have been searching for her in a heavily wooded stretch off Highway 521 South, and in the Turkey Creek area. He says she wears a hearing aid, but otherwise is alert.

Deputies said if they didn't find her by sundown on Tuesday, they'd start searching again Wednesday morning.

"We feel that she's out there and crying for help," he said. "Just give us a call."

Anyone who thinks they may know where she is should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

