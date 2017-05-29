Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Columbia Fireflies honored veterans on Memorial Day by making their very own military baseball cards.

The minor league team came up with the idea of creating these cards to remember those who have served in the military, died while serving, or are currently in the armed forces.

"We knew that we just wanted to do something special," said Abby Naas, the marketing director for the Fireflies. "In addition to Fort Jackson that we recognized last weekend, we just felt like we wanted to do something special for military members and not many people get their very own baseball card."

People from the Midlands were able to submit a veteran online on the Fireflies website for a chance to be featured on one of the cards. Over one hundred people applied but only 26 were chosen. One of those people were Wayne Nichols who served in the United States Air Force.

"It's a tremendous way of letting people know what our military people have done and I just feel very humbled to be a part of it," said Nichols.

Some people might wonder why the Fireflies chose to make baseball cards but it makes sense when you think about what baseball cards have meant to the game itself.

"It just kind of signifies your favorite player or anyone. It's something you can put in your back pocket. It's just a really special thing," said Naas.

Nichols wants folks to keep in mind on Memorial Day weekend is the sacrifices that soldiers have made for them and this country.

"Without the sacrifice of the military people who gave it all, we wouldn't have that privilege of barbecues and baseball games and and going to the beach. The community needs to continue to remember that," said Nichols.

The first thousand fans to Monday's Memorial Day game at Spirit Communications Park received a pack of the military baseball cards.

© 2017 WLTX-TV