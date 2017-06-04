Basketball Tournament Takes Youth Diabetes to the Hardwood

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The Roc and Joc Celebrity Basketball Tournament helped raise money to make a difference in youth diabetes.

The basketball tourney featured a wide range of players. One of those players featured former South Carolina women's basketball guard, Tina Roy.

"We have future NBA stars in the building. We've got USC alumni in the building," said Eric Emedoh, the organizer of Roc and Joc. "We donated a hundred dollars to every three pointer made."

At the end of the day, there were 33 three-pointers made which means they raised over three thousand dollars for charity.

The championship game was exciting coming down to the final seconds. One team that won ended up shooting a a long-range three to win it all.

"Go against the odds, anything can happen," said Marcus Kenedy. "No matter what kind of adversity you face, always fight through it."

Even though winning the championship is what the teams strived for, they knew it was all for a greater cause.

"It's always great to do something good for the kids in the community. We come from low-income communities so it's always great to come out and do this for the kids and we're blessed to be able to do it," said Xavier Kenedy.

This was the first year of the event and they hope to have it again next year.

