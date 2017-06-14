Batesburg-Leesville Looking to Revitalize With Hospitality Tax

The town of Batesburg-Leesville in Lexington is looking to add themselves to the list of places with a hospitality tax. (Photo: WLTX)

Batesburg-Leesville, SC (WLTX) - The town of Batesburg-Leesville in Lexington County is looking to add themselves to the list of places with a hospitality tax.

They're crafting a plan right now that will be reviewed by council on July 10th. The hospitality tax proposal is two percent on prepared food and alcohol. That means that for an average consumer, if they spend $10 on a meal, they would be looking at an average of 20 cent tax.

The tax would bring in $400,000 annually, and town manager Ted Luckadoo says it would be used to revitalize and beautify Batesburg-Leesville.

Some of the areas they're looking at are the theater, community parks, and the business district.

But some council members, like Bob Penick, still have some questions. "I have been kind of ambivalent on the hospitality tax because I just hate to press any more charges on our citizens," he said.

Councilman Chip Spradley says he's considering the business perspective, "I know that it's going to be somewhat of a hardship on folks in the business in town to get that start up stuff down in order to track those sales and know what they own the town each month."

Penick says that while there are some challenges from the council, the majority supports it and he anticipated it to pass.

© 2017 WLTX-TV