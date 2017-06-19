Batesburg-Leesville Town Council Gives Up Pay

Batesburg-Leesville, SC (WLTX) -- The Batesburg-Leesville town council voted 6-1 Monday night to give up their pay to give the town's full-time employees a raise.
It will leave $31,000 for the 53 full-time employees.
The council's decision to forfeit pay will give employees a 1% cost of living increase. The remaining funds will then be placed into a merit pool, where employees could receive additional pay increases based on performance evaluation.
