Batesburg-Leesville Town Council Gives Up Pay

Batesburg-Leesville town council gives up its pay so that they can give pay raises to city employees

Kayla Binette, wltx 11:11 PM. EDT June 19, 2017

Batesburg-Leesville, SC (WLTX) -- The Batesburg-Leesville town council voted 6-1 Monday night to give up their pay to give the town's full-time employees a raise.

It will leave $31,000 for the 53 full-time employees.

The council's decision to forfeit pay will give employees a 1% cost of living increase. The remaining funds will then be placed into a merit pool, where employees could receive additional pay increases based on performance evaluation.

