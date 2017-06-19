Batesburg-Leesville Town Council Gives Up Pay

After being presented a balanced budget, with no increase in pay for town employees, a member of Batesburg-Leesville town council suggested giving up their own pay to give town employees an increase.

Batesburg-Leesville, SC (WLTX) -- The Batesburg-Leesville town council voted 6-1 Monday night to give up their pay to give the town's full-time employees a raise.

It will leave $31,000 for the 53 full-time employees.

The council's decision to forfeit pay will give employees a 1% cost of living increase. The remaining funds will then be placed into a merit pool, where employees could receive additional pay increases based on performance evaluation.

