Bear Spotted Hanging Out at Myrtle Beach Golf Course

(Photo: Barefoot Resort & Golf)

Myrtle Beach, SC (WLTX) - On golf courses in South Carolina, players are used to dealing with water hazards. And of course, there's the occasional gator. But bears?

A black bear was spotted Tuesday at the Barefoot Resort & Golf Course near Myrtle Beach. The page uploaded just one picture of the animal, which can be seen near a roadway on the court.

The resort even made a play on their own name, saying that it was "another fun day at 'Bear' foot."

The sighting came on the same day that the resort hosted the Brightwater Golf Tournament, an event to raise money for Alzheimer's research.

