Beautiful Weather for Mother's Day

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A weather system moving through the Midlands will bring clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. The better chance for rain will be over the southern half of the area. Clouds will be clearing out Saturday night with nothing but sunshine on Sunday. The drier air mass will make for a delightful day on Mother's Day.

Dry weather is expected for much of next week. There will be plenty of sunshine with temperatures heating up during the week. High temperatures will be in the mid-upper 80s on Monday and will climb into the low 90s for the latter part of the week. Humidity levels will be increasing as well with more humidity by next weekend.

High pressure will continue to dominate into next weekend. It will be partly cloudy and hot. Rain is not expected until the following week.

