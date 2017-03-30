Behind the Scenes with Senior Tiffany Davis

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW VIDEO: Interstate 85 collapses in massive fire
-
Shooting Investigation Near Garners Ferry Road
-
2 People Killed, 1 Hurt in Lugoff Shooting
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
USC Women's Basketball Goes Line Dancing
-
Video Shows Big Gator Lumbering on Golf Course
-
Former Coaches Show Pride for Sindarius
-
Police response immediately after I-85 collapse
-
Report: Coastal Carolina Cheerleaders Suspended
-
WATCH: Lost bet has hilarious outcome
More Stories
-
Interstate Collapse: I-85 closed after fire, partial…Mar 30, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
Police: 1 Person Dead; Suspects Sought in ShootingMar 30, 2017, 10:47 p.m.
-
Elementary Students Talk GamecocksMar 30, 2017, 3:21 p.m.