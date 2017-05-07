Ben & Jerry's Recalls 'Pint Slices'

Ben & Jerry's voluntarily recalls select 'pint slices' after mislabeling. (Photo: Ben & Jerry's)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Ice cream lovers may want to check their freezers. We're on your side with a voluntary recall coming from Ben & Jerry's.

The company is recalling a limited number of its 'Chocolate Fudge Brownie Pint Slices.'

The recall says the brownie boxes may actually contain 'Vanilla Peanut Butter Cup Pint Slices,' which can be harmful to consumers with peanut allergies.

The affected boxes contain three individually wrapped ice cream slices with UPC code of 076840657940, a "Best By" date of AUG1218LT2 and a lot number of AUG1218LT2.

The ice cream slices are sold nationwide. No injuries have been reported.

