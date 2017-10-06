Best Buy to Close Store Near Columbia Place Mall

(Photo: WLTX)

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - One of the Best Buy locations here in the Midlands will be shutting down soon.

The company confirmed to News19 that their store at 7006 Two Notch Road, which is the one across the street from the Columbia Place Mall, will close for good on October 28.

Jeff Shelman with Best Buy says the company decided to not renew the lease for the property, and said it wasn't an easy decision. But he added that customer shopping habits have changed, and people clearly were choosing to go to the Spring Valley and Harbison locations instead of the one that's closing down.

He said the shutdown decision doesn't reflect on the hard work of the staff at the store.

Even with that store gone, the company still operates three other stores in the central Midlands: a location in Lexington, as well as the Haribson and Spring Valley location. The Spring Valley location is just up the road on Two Notch.

© 2017 WLTX-TV