Best Money Habits For High School Graduates

Columbia, S.C. (WLTX) - High school graduates are usually entering 1 of 2 new, life-changing financial situations: College or adulthood. Here are some habits that will help you form a good financial foundation no matter the decision:

• Create Your Own Spending Plan - You're in the driver's seat of your finances now and it's important to know how much you need each month and a plan to tell your money where to go. Write down your fixed expenses, variable expenses, and your savings goal each month.

• Take Action on Making Extra Income - Self-awareness is important here. Assign a value to your interests and skills that can help or benefit someone else. Are you a great violin player? Consider tutoring younger students a few times a week at an hourly rate. Are you a great artist? Set up a website where customers can purchase your current paintings.

• Don't Save Blindly - Young adults often receive the general financial advice to "start saving early". To accomplish this feat, high school graduates should create financial goals and use resources like Qapital and Smarty Pig. These easy-to-set-up services automate deposits into your savings account and help you create a great habit. Setting your financial goals will also help you create a breathable spending plan that works.

• Take Your Credit Seriously - Make your payments on time to avoid collection agencies or late payment notices showing up on your credit report. 35% of your credit score depends on your payment history with another 30% determined by your credit utilization, or how much available credit you use on a monthly basis.

