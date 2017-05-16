Bi-Lo to Shut Down Store in Irmo

(Photo: Google)

Irmo, SC (WLTX) - Bi-Lo is closing one of its locations in the Midlands.

Southeastern Grocers, which owns the chain, announced they will shut down their store at 7949 Broad River Road sometime in June.

"From time to time, the successful execution of our strategy will require us to make the difficult decision to close underperforming stores," said Frank Archer, the Regional Vice President of Bi-Lo East.

"This decision was not made lightly. Our associates are always the first to know of any changes at our stores and have been made aware of the closure and are encouraged to apply for open positions we have in our network of neighboring BI-LO stores."

The company has not yet announced a specific date.

"Until the store closes, we will work hard to continue delivering the great service and value our customers have come to expect," Archer said. "While closing stores is never easy for any retailer, we have made this difficult decision so we can reinvest in what matters most for our customers – providing the quality, service and value they have come to expect from us."

